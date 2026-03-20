1103Bde, partner groups deliver essential services in remote Sulu Island

APPROXIMATELY 200 residents of a remote island in the province of Sulu have benefited from essential services as the 1103rd Infantry Brigade (1103Bde) spearheaded a large-scale community outreach program on Tuesday, March 17, 2026.

Anchored on the theme “Care That Reaches Every Shore,” the community outreach brought together military units, civic organizations, and volunteers in a unified effort to uplift and empower a community in Minis Island, Latih village, Patikul, Sulu.

The 1103Bde said Friday, March 20, the beneficiaries received vital assistance, including rice, fishing materials, hygiene kits, kitchenware, and school supplies, resources aimed at improving both livelihood and daily living conditions.

The outreach also included a feeding program and Iftar meal support, ensuring that families were nourished and cared for during Ramadan.

The 1103Bde said the healthcare services formed a critical component of the mission, as a medical and dental team provided consultations, basic treatments, and free medicines to residents, many of whom have limited access to healthcare due to their geographic isolation.

The 1103Bde said the community outreach include sustainable development and environmental stewardship through a tree planting initiative, encouraging ecological responsibility.

A groundbreaking ceremony for a new school comfort room marked a step forward in enhancing educational facilities for the community’s youth.

“Adding inspiration to the gathering were Second Lieutenant Eli-Ben and Sergeant Alakdan, the 11th Infantry Division’s Ambassadors of Peace, whose presence highlighted the Armed Forces’ role not only as protectors but also as partners in peace and development,” the 1103Bde said.

The 1103Bde said the successful outreach was made possible through the dedication and leadership of Domarie Suniga, Maribeth Legado, and Lorna Wionzek, whose efforts were instrumental in mobilizing resources and uniting various stakeholders for the cause.

The large scale community outreach program was conducted in collaboration with the 35th Infantry Battalion, 15th Civil-Military Operations Battalion, and the 8th Citizen Armed Force Geographical Unit (CAFGU) Active Auxiliary Company, alongside key partners from the Inner Wheel Club of the Philippines, Rotary International, RC Manila Remedios Circle, and TALA.

The 1103Bde underscored that the initiative is more than a one-day activity, it is a reflection of a sustained commitment to bridge gaps, strengthen partnerships, and bring government services closer to geographically isolated and disadvantaged areas.

The 1103Bde its partners continue to prove that genuine service knows no distance, and that care, when driven by unity and purpose, can truly reach every shore through community outreach programs.

“No island is too remote when people choose to care together,” the 1103Bde said.

The 1103Bde is one of the line units of the Sulu-based Army’s 11th Infantry Division. (SunStar Zamboanga)