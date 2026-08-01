1103Bde readies for the conduct of territorial defense operations

THE 1103rd Infantry “Kalis” Brigade (1103Bde), in partnership with the 100th Infantry Battalion (100IB), is undertaking the necessary preparations for the conduct of Inter-Agency Territorial Defense Operations (IA-TDO) and Noncombatant Evacuation Operations (NEO) exercise in the province of Sulu.

The 1103Bde said Saturday, August 1, 2026, that IA-TDO and NEO exercise is scheduled to be held on August 19 in the municipality of Indanan, Sulu.

The exercise reinforces the whole-of-government approach to territorial defense and emergency preparedness.

Brigade officials led by Brigadier General Emmanuel Cabasan, 1103Bde commander, and Colonel Abdelhalim Sakilan, the Brigade’s deputy commander, paid a courtesy and coordination visit on Sunday, July 23, to Mayor Albakil Jikiri of Indanan to secure the continued support of the municipal government and ensure the synchronization of plans and resources necessary for the successful conduct of the exercise.

“During the meeting, key discussions centered on the municipality's vital role in emergency response, civilian protection, evacuation planning, resource mobilization, and inter-agency coordination to guarantee an organized and effective response during simulated crisis scenarios,” the 1103Bde said in a statement.

The 1103Bde noted that Jikiri expressed the municipal government's commitment to supporting initiatives that strengthen the municipality's disaster preparedness and crisis response capabilities.

The 1103Bde said that Jikiri has emphasized the importance of close collaboration between the municipal government, the Armed Forces of the Philippines, and other government agencies in safeguarding the welfare of the people of Indanan during both natural and human-induced emergencies.

The meeting also highlighted the successful conduct of the Incident Command System (ICS) Training in the Municipality of Indanan, which established a standardized command and coordination framework among participating agencies, according to the 1103Bde.

It said the upcoming IA-TDO and NEO exercise will build upon the foundation by providing a realistic environment where responders can validate the knowledge, coordination mechanisms, and operational procedures gained during the training while further enhancing interoperability among all stakeholders.

The 1103Bde said the coordination meeting reaffirmed the shared commitment of the Brigade, the 100IB, and the municipal government of Indanan to strengthening community resilience and operational readiness.

“Through sustained collaboration and a unified whole-of-government approach, the partnership continues to enhance the collective capability of government agencies to protect lives, maintain public safety, and effectively respond to emergencies and security contingencies,” the 1103Bde said. (SunStar Zamboanga)