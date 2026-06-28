1103Bde reaffirms commitment to sustainable peace

COLONEL Michael Collanta, 1103rd Infantry Brigade (1103Bde) executive officer, emphasized that lasting peace begins with trust, inclusive dialogue, and strong community partnership.

Collanta issued the statement as he represented the 1103Bde on Wednesday, June 24, 2026, in the Local Mediators' Provincial Summit organized by the Moro Province Organization Council (MPOC) in Sulu.

The participation of the 1103Bde in the summit reaffirms its commitment to sustainable peace and development in the province.

Collanta highlighted during the summit the importance of strengthening the Coordination Unit in Sulu, enhancing the participation of women and youth mediators, advancing capacity-building and certification programs, providing livelihood and reintegration support for conflict-affected families.

He said there is also a need to establish a Provincial Mediation Center to institutionalize and sustain local conflict resolution efforts.

Collanta, drawing from the experiences of the 11th Infantry Division and the 1103Bde, underscored that peace is a shared responsibility that extends beyond security operations.

He stressed the importance of supporting traditional and community-based mechanisms in resolving rido, fostering collaboration among local leaders, government agencies, security forces, and civil society organizations, and empowering communities to take an active role in peacebuilding.

He also encouraged support for advanced academic studies, including master's and doctoral programs focused on conflict resolution, to

cultivate future peace advocates and strengthen evidence-based approaches to sustaining peace.

He said the brigade's participation in MPOC's Local Mediators' Provincial Summit reflects the Philippine Army's continuing commitment to community-centered peacebuilding and its evolving role as a catalyst for reconciliation, development, and lasting stability in the province of Sulu.

He added the brigade remains steadfast in its mission of securing not only communities but also the foundations of enduring peace for future generations. (SunStar Zamboanga)