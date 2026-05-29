1103Bde reaffirms support to Sulads volunteers in Sulu

THE 1103rd Infantry Brigade (1103Bde) has reaffirmed its unwavering support to the Socio-economic Uplift, Literacy, Anthropological, and Developmental Services (Sulads) team members for school year 2026.

In a courtesy visit at the 1103Bde headquarters Friday, May 29, the Sulads team composed of new volunteers presented its upcoming programs and activities that will be implemented in its five learning centers across the first district of Sulu.

The 1103Bde said the courtesy visit symbolized a continuing partnership anchored on a shared mission of bringing education, hope, and sustainable development to far-flung and underserved communities in the first district of Sulu.

The programs and activities aim to provide culturally sensitive education, literacy programs, values formation, and community development efforts that empower indigenous and marginalized communities, especially the youth.

The 1103Bde leadership recognized the courage and dedication of Sulads volunteers who chose to serve in challenging areas to ensure that no child is left behind in education.

Brigadier General Emmanuel Cabasan, 1103Bde commander, emphasized the vital role of education in sustaining peace and transforming communities.

“Education is one of the strongest foundations of lasting peace. The presence of Sulads in our communities is not only shaping young minds but also building bridges of understanding, unity, and hope,” Cabasan said in a statement.

“The 1103Bde fully supports this noble mission because we believe that empowering the youth through education is a powerful step toward a more peaceful and progressive Sulu,” he added.

He further assured the volunteers of the Brigade’s commitment to providing support and assistance to ensure the safe and successful implementation of Sulads programs in their respective learning centers.

The Sulads volunteers expressed gratitude for the warm welcome during their courtesy visit and support extended by the Brigade.

Inspired by the partnership, they reaffirmed their commitment to serve with compassion, dedication, and a sincere desire to uplift communities through education and values formation.

The 1103Bde said the collaboration continues to demonstrate that genuine peace and development can be achieved when government institutions and civil society work hand in hand in empowering communities and investing in the future of the youth. (SunStar Zamboanga)