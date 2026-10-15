1103Bde sends off select soldiers for Army patrol challenge 

THE 1103rd Infantry Brigade (1103Bde) has sent off selected soldiers from the 100th Infantry Battalion to represent the 11th Infantry Division (11ID) in the Philippine Army Katihan Patrol Challenge 2026.

Brigadier General Emmanuel Cabasan, 1103Bde commander, led the send-off ceremony on Monday, October 12, urging the soldiers to trust their training, remain resilient under pressure and rely on teamwork as they compete.

Cabasan said the challenge would test not only the soldiers’ endurance and tactical proficiency but also their discipline, professionalism and ability to work together under demanding conditions.

The Katihan Patrol is a rigorous, multi-scenario tactical and endurance challenged designed to test platoon-level war fighting readiness, navigation, and combat skills.

The competition will be held from October 10 to 23 in Fort Bonifacio, in Taguig City, Metro Manila.

Cabasan reminded the team to uphold the 11ID’s honor regardless of the outcome, emphasizing the importance of humility in victory and determination in defeat.

He said the soldiers’ participation reflects the brigade’s efforts to develop disciplined, competent and mission-ready troops capable of meeting demanding operational challenges.

The team will carry the pride of the 1103Bde, the honor of the 11ID and the spirit of Joint Task Force-Orion as it competes in the Army-wide challenge. (SunStar Zamboanga)