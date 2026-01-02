1103Bde spearheads 129th Rizal Day Commemoration in Sulu

THE 1103rd Infantry "Kalis" Brigade participated in the 129th Rizal Day Commemoration held in Jolo, Sulu, with Brigadier General Cabasan represented by Colonel Abdelhalim Sakilan, 1103Bde deputy commander, serving as the military host during the wreath-laying ceremony on Tuesday, December 30, 2025.

The activity was conducted with the theme "Rizal: Sa Pagbangon ng mga Mamamayan, Aral at Diwa Mo ang Tunay na Gabay," highlighting the continuing relevance of Dr. Jose Rizal's ideals in nation-building, unity, and civic responsibility.

The first part of the commemoration was the wreath-laying ceremony facilitated by the 1103Bde in coordination with the 35th Infantry Battalion (35IB), led by the troop commander and staff with an honor guard, during which the Sulu police rendered a 21-gun salute while members of the Boy Scouts of the Philippines raised the Philippine flag.

The guest of honor and speaker, Sulu Governor Abdusakur Tan II, attended the ceremony together with Jolo Mayor Edsir Tan and other local officials.

The program proper followed, beginning with welcome remarks delivered by Mayor Tan, an interfaith invocation that reflected unity among the diverse communities of Sulu, and the message of Governor Tan emphasizing the significance of Rizal's life and works in inspiring patriotism and service.

A notable highlight of the program was the reading of Dr. Jose Rizal's Poem in the Tausug language, underscoring cultural pride and local identity, after which the Jolo Vice Mayor Khumaidy Tan delivered the closing remarks.

The commemoration concluded with all participating government departments and agencies offering their respective flowers in honor of the national hero.

Through the collaborative efforts of the 1103Bde, the 35IB, the Philippine National Police, local government units, and various civilian sectors, the Philippine Army reaffirmed its steadfast commitment to honoring national heroes, strengthening partnerships with communities, and promoting peace, patriotism, historical awareness, and sustainable development in the province of Sulu. (PR)