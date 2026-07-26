1103Bde strengthens partnership for flagship Sulu circumferential road project

IN A meaningful demonstration of its commitment to peace and development, the 1103rd Infantry “Kalis” Brigade (1103Bde) convened a strategic coordination meeting on Friday, July 24, 2026, with Mr. Espino Badidi, Project Manager of Michael Abubakar Construction and Engineering, Inc., alongside representatives from the Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) and the Project Consultants.

The meeting formally introduced the ongoing implementation of the Sulu Circumferential RoadPilot Project under ADB Loan No. 3631-PHI – Improving Growth Corridors in Mindanao Road Sector Project (IGCMRSP), one of the National Government's flagship infrastructure programs designed to transform the province through modern, inclusive, and sustainable road infrastructure.

More than a road construction initiative, the project represents a strategic investment in Sulu's future. By connecting communities, improving mobility, and expanding access to markets, education, healthcare, and other essential government services, the project is expected to unlock new economic opportunities, strengthen local industries, and improve the quality of life for thousands of Sulu residents. Recognizing that development flourishes where peace and security prevail, the 1103rd Infantry Brigade reaffirmed its unwavering commitment to providing a safe and secure environment that will enable the uninterrupted implementation of this vital infrastructure project.

The Brigade underscored that collaboration among the Armed Forces of the Philippines, DPWH, project contractors, consultants, local stakeholders, and the communities themselves is essential in ensuring the project's success. The meeting also highlighted a shared vision of building not only roads but also stronger communities, where infrastructure serves as a foundation for lasting peace, inclusive growth, and national progress.

As the Sulu Circumferential Road Pilot Project moves forward, it stands as a testament to the government's commitment to bringing meaningful development to geographically isolated areas and creating opportunities that will benefit present and future generations.

Through sustained partnership and collective resolve, the 1103rd Infantry Brigade remains steadfast in supporting initiatives that bridge communities, foster stability, and pave the way toward a more peaceful, resilient, and prosperous Sulu. (PR)