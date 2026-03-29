1103Bde strengthens peace efforts through community dialogue

THE 1103rd Infantry Brigade (1103Bde) of the Army’s 11th Infantry Division held a peace and security consultation in Bud Taran village, Indanan, Sulu to deepen peacebuilding efforts and reinforce community security.

The 1103Bde said Sunday, March 29, 2026, that the engagement underscored the Philippine Army’s unwavering commitment to people-centered security operations, placing communities at the heart of lasting peace.

Bud Taran Village Chairperson Fatimah Tagayan warmly received Brigadier General Emmanuel Cabasan, commander of the 1103Bde, who was accompanied by Colonel Abdelhalim Sakilan, the Brigade’s deputy commander, and Lieutenant Colonel Samuel Bayongansan, commander of the 100th Infantry Battalion.

Cabasan said that more than a routine consultation, the activity held Thursday, March 26, served as a powerful platform for unity, bringing together military leadership and grassroots officials to confront security concerns, strengthen trust, and align efforts toward a shared vision of stability and progress.

Cabasan emphasized that sustainable peace can only be achieved through strong partnerships with local leaders and empowered communities.

“Peace is not imposed, it is built together. Our presence here reflects our commitment to listen, collaborate, and act alongside the people of Sulu,” Cabasan said in a statement.

He said key discussions focused on enhancing coordination mechanisms, preventing the re-emergence of threats, and sustaining development gains through proactive security measures.

He said the dialogue also highlighted the critical role of local leadership in shaping resilient and peaceful communities.

Tagayan expressed her gratitude for the continued engagement of the 1103Bde, reaffirming the village’s strong support for initiatives that promote safety, unity, and development.

Tagayan emphasized that cooperation between civilians and security forces remains essential in safeguarding the gains of peace.

Cabasan said the Brigade continues to stand at the forefront of peace and security efforts in 1st District of Sulu, driving not only military operations but also meaningful community partnerships that pave the way for lasting stability and inclusive growth. (SunStar Zamboanga)