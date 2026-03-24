1103Bde strengthens peace, security in Sulu town

THE 1103rd Infantry Brigade (1103Bde) initiated a peace, order, and security engagement on March 22, 2026, in Kandang Tukay village, Indanan, Sulu, demonstrating a unified front for peace and stability.

In close partnership with Indanan Mayor Thong Jikiri and Kandang Tukay Village Chairperson Warna Istiram Tawasil, the engagement brought together military forces, local government units, and community stakeholders in a shared commitment to safeguarding the town of Indanan.

“The engagement served as a vital platform for open dialogue, addressing pressing security concerns, identifying potential challenges, and strengthening coordinated responses to ensure lasting peace,” the 1103Bde said in a statement.

“The engagement underscored that sustainable security is rooted not only in defense operations but also in strong community involvement, transparent governance, and mutual trust,” the brigade added.

The 1103Bde noted that local officials echoed this sentiment, reaffirming their dedication to collaborative leadership in preventing the resurgence of lawless elements.

Held alongside the celebration of Hariraya, the activity fostered unity, cultural respect, and goodwill among participants, reinforcing the message that peace is a shared responsibility, according to the 1103Bde.

The 1103Bde said the initiative reflects the Philippine Army’s continuing commitment to inclusive peacebuilding, emphasizing that meaningful engagement and strong partnerships are key to preserving hard-earned gains and building a more secure and resilient future for Indanan.

“More than a security meeting, the activity symbolized solidarity,” the 1103Bde added. (SunStar Zamboanga)