1103Bde, Sulu town collaborate for continuity of peace initiatives

THE Army's 1103rd Infantry Brigade (1103Bde) and Municipal Government of Patikul in the province of Sulu are collaborating measures, ensuring the continuity of peace and order initiatives in the municipality.

The collaboration was discussed during the courtesy visit and stakeholders' engagement with Patikul Mayor Kabir Hayudini initiated by Brigadier General Emmanuel Cabasan, 1103Bde commander, on Saturday, January 17, as part of the Brigade's continuing efforts to sustain peace and order and advance development initiatives in the area

The 1103Bde said that during the meeting, both parties also discussed collaborative measures to further strengthen security and to enhance civil-military cooperation.

The 1103Bde said the dialogue also served as a platform to introduce and align proposed development projects aimed at improving basic services, livelihood opportunities, and overall community welfare.

Hayudini expressed appreciation for the Philippine Army's sustained support and partnership, emphasizing the importance of unified efforts between the local government and security forces in achieving lasting peace and inclusive development.

Cabasan reaffirmed the Brigade's commitment to work closely with local government units and other stakeholders, underscoring that peace and development are shared responsibilities.

Colonel Abdelhalim Sakilan, deputy commander of the 1103Bde, and Lieutenant Colonel Christopher Genzola and Lieutenant Colonel Genesis Gabrido, commanders of the 35th and 41st Infantry Battalions, respectively, accompanied Cabasan during the meeting with Hayudini.

The courtesy meeting and stakeholders' engagement reflect the 1103Bde's whole-of-nation approach, reinforcing cooperation among government institutions to build resilient, peaceful, and progressive communities in Sulu. (SunStar Zamboanga)