1103rd Brigade, MOH-Barmm hold 3-day medical mission in Talipao

THE 1103rd Infantry (Kalis) Brigade, under the leadership of Brigadier General Emmanuel Cabasan, on Tuesday, October 14, warmly welcomed Dr. Muhammad Candao, Medical Specialist III and BHOPE Medical Coordinator of the Ministry of Health–Barmm, together with his team, on the occasion of their arrival for a three-day medical mission in selected barangays of Talipao, Sulu.

The medical outreach, which began Wednesday, October 15, aims to provide essential healthcare services and promote public health awareness among communities with limited access to medical facilities.

The joint effort reflects the continued partnership between the LGU Talipao, the Philippine Army and MOH-Barmm in advancing peace, development, and community well-being in the province.

Brigadier General Cabasan expressed his gratitude and support for the initiative, emphasizing the importance of collaboration in addressing the health and welfare needs of the people.

“Our soldiers are not only protectors of peace but also partners in building healthier and more resilient communities. Through this medical mission, we strengthen our commitment to serve the people of Sulu beyond the call of duty,” said Brigadier General Cabasan.

The 1103rd Infantry (Kalis) Brigade continues to work hand in hand with government agencies and stakeholders in implementing programs that foster peace, stability, and progress in the region, consistent with the vision of the 11th Infantry (Alakdan) Division and the Armed Forces of the Philippines. (PR)