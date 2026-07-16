1103rd Brigade strengthens peace partnership with MNLF leaders

IN A strong demonstration of unity and the enduring pursuit of lasting peace in Sulu, the 1103rd Infantry "Kalis" Brigade, under the 11th Infantry "Alakdan" Division, in partnership with the 100th Infantry Battalion, held a peace and security consultation visit with leaders and members of the Moro National Liberation Front (MNLF) on Tuesday, July 14, 2026, at the Astana, Sitio Mabuhok, Mt. Dragon, Barangay Pasil, Indanan, Sulu.

The engagement underscored the shared commitment of the Armed Forces of the Philippines and the MNLF to preserve the hard-earned gains of peace through open dialogue, mutual respect, and collective responsibility.

The consultation served as a meaningful platform to discuss peace and security initiatives, strengthen coordination, and reaffirm the importance of collaboration in ensuring a stable and progressive Sulu.

A momentous instant of the visit was the warm reunion of Brigadier General Emmanuel L. Cabasan, the Commander of the 1103rd Infantry Brigade, and MNLF Chief of Staff Abraham Joel who are old-time acquaintance back in the days.

The cordial exchange reflected how relationships built on trust, respect, and years of engagement can bridge former divides and inspire stronger partnerships in the pursuit of peace.

The encounter symbolized the transformation of once-challenging circumstances into opportunities for cooperation, reconciliation, and shared aspirations for the people of Sulu.

The activity highlighted the Armed Forces of the Philippines' unwavering commitment to a people-centered and peace-driven approach, recognizing that genuine security is achieved not only through operational success but also through meaningful engagement with communities and peace partners.

The 1103rd Infantry Brigade reaffirmed its dedication to fostering stronger partnerships with the MNLF, local government units, traditional leaders, and other stakeholders to safeguard peace, prevent conflict, and create an environment where communities can thrive in safety and harmony.

Brigadier General Emmanuel L. Cabasan emphasized that lasting peace is built through trust, dialogue, and shared responsibility.

"This engagement reflects our sincere commitment to strengthening partnerships with our MNLF brothers and all stakeholders who share our vision of a peaceful and progressive Sulu. Every conversation that builds understanding and every hand extended in friendship brings us closer to lasting stability and a brighter future for our communities. Together, we will continue to protect the peace we have achieved and work collectively toward inclusive development for all," Cabasan said.

As peace continues to take root across Sulu, initiatives such as this consultation reaffirm that lasting security is built through dialogue, trust, and the collective resolve of all sectors.

Together, the Armed Forces of the Philippines and its peace partners remain steadfast in transforming former battle lines into pathways of unity, progress, and hope for future generations. (PR)