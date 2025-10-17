1103rd Infantry Brigade joins 3-day medical mission in Talipao

THE 1103rd Infantry (Kalis) Brigade, 11th Infantry (Alakdan) Division, Philippine Army on Thursday, October 16, participated in the opening ceremony of the three-day “Kalusugan, Kapayapaan, Kaunlaran” Medical Mission held in selected barangays of Talipao, Sulu.

With the theme “United for Public Health and Lasting Peace,” the activity aims to deliver essential health services to the people of Sulu while fostering cooperation, compassion, and unity among different sectors of society.

Representing Lieutenant Colonel Genesis Gabrido, commander of the 41st Infantry Battalion (41IB), First Lieutenant Cristian Villa, commander of Charlie Company, attended the event alongside key local officials and health partners including Talipao Mayor Roham Tulawie, OIC Provincial Health Officer Dr. Nhamier Jikiri, Medical Specialist III and BHOPE Medical Coordinator Dr. Muhammad Candao, and Talipao Vice Mayor Nivocadnezar Tulawie.

In his message, Brigadier General Emmanuel Cabasan, commander of the 1103rd Infantry Brigade, commended the joint efforts of the local government, the medical team, and the 41IB in bringing essential healthcare closer to the people.

“Our mission goes beyond ensuring security, it’s about building stronger, healthier, and more peaceful communities,” Brigadier General Cabasan said.

“This medical mission reflects our shared responsibility to care for our people and to work hand in hand in achieving lasting peace and development in Sulu,” he added.

The “Kalusugan, Kapayapaan, Kaunlaran” Medical Mission stands as a testament to the united efforts of the Armed Forces, local government units, and health institutions in promoting public welfare and sustainable peace across the province.

Through these initiatives, the 1103rd Infantry (Kalis) Brigade continues to uphold its commitment to “Serving the People, Securing the Land,” ensuring that every effort contributes to a safer, healthier, and more peaceful Sulu. (PR)