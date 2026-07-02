1103rd Infantry Brigade joins 69th Talipao Day celebration

THE 1103rd Infantry "Kalis" Brigade, under the 11th Infantry "Alakdan" Division, reaffirmed its commitment to strengthening partnerships with local communities as Colonel Abdelhalim Sakilan, Brigade Deputy commander, participated in the 69th Talipao Day Celebration held in the Municipality of Talipao, Sulu on Wednesday, July 1, 2026.

Representing the Brigade during the celebration, Sakilan joined local government officials, community leaders, stakeholders, and residents in commemorating the municipality's 69th founding anniversary.

The event highlighted Talipao's rich cultural heritage, progress, and the collective efforts of the local government and partner agencies in promoting peace, development, and unity.

The participation of the 1103rd Infantry Brigade underscored the Philippine Army's unwavering support for community-centered initiatives that foster cooperation between the military, local government units, and the people.

It also reflected the Brigade's continuing commitment to sustaining peace and security while supporting programs that contribute to the socio-economic development of Sulu.

During the celebration, Sakilan conveyed the Brigade's appreciation to the people of Talipao for their continued partnership in maintaining peace and stability in the municipality.

He emphasized that lasting peace is achieved through collaboration, mutual trust, and shared responsibility among all stakeholders.

"The Philippine Army remains committed to working hand in hand with the local government and the community in advancing peace, security, and development. Celebrations such as Talipao Day remind us of the importance of unity and collective action in building a stronger and more resilient community," Sakilan said.

As the municipality celebrated its 69th founding anniversary, the 1103rd Infantry (Kalis) Brigade reaffirmed its dedication to supporting the local government's peace and development initiatives, ensuring a safe and secure environment where communities can thrive. (PR)