111 hawksbill turtle released; Brahminy Kite, Serpent Eagle rescued

A TOTAL of 111 critical endangered Hawksbill turtle hatchlings were released while a juvenile Brahminy Kite and an injured Philippine Serpent Eagle were rescued in the province of Zamboanga del Norte.

The Department of Environment and Natural Resources (DENR)-Zamboanga Peninsula said the Hawksbill turtle hatchlings were released last week in the shore of Mamad village, Baliguian, Zamboanga del Norte.

The DENR-Zamboanga Peninsula said area in Mamad village where the hatchlings were found is recognized as an important marine turtle nesting ground within the jurisdiction of Community Environment and Natural Resources Office (Cenro)-Siocon.

The specie of Hawksbill turtles is listed as Critically Endangered under DENR Administrative Order No. 2019-09.

“Their safe release highlights both the fragility and resilience of these ancient marine creatures and the growing commitment of local communities to protect them,” the DENR-Zamboanga Peninsula said in a statement.

The release of the turtle hatchlings was witnessed by Baliguian Municipal Environment and Natural Resources Office (MENRO) Chief Al-Jasser Sabtal, Mamad Village Councilor Elsa Amper, and numerous residents who gathered along the shore to cheer on the tiny hatchlings as they instinctively crawled toward the waves.

Meanwhile, the juvenile Brahminy Kite was rescued by Tito Elogsong around 1:30 p.m. Tuesday, June 2, in Timan village, Liloy, Zamboanga del Norte.

Before the rescue of the Brahminy Kite, Elogson said he observed several crows harassing the bird.

After the juvenile kite descended and rested nearby, he provided temporary shelter and protection while coordinating with DENR authorities.

Personnel from the Cenro-Liloy retrieved the young bird of prey on June 3 and placed it at the wildlife holding facility for assessment and appropriate wildlife management intervention.

The DENR-Zamboanga Peninsula said that observations showed no visible injuries, although further evaluation will be conducted before its possible release into the wild.

Cenro-Liloy commended Elogsong for his prompt action and responsible reporting, noting that public cooperation plays a vital role in wildlife conservation efforts.

The Brahminy Kite is a protected bird species commonly found in coastal and inland habitats throughout the Philippines and serves an important role in maintaining ecological balance.

On the other hand, the injured Philippine Serpent Eagle was rescued by Village Watchman Junel Elumbra last week in Burgos village, Dapitan City, Zamboanga del Norte.

Elumbra turned over the bird to former Burgos Village Chairperson Augusto Galañedo and Luzminda Galañedo, who provided temporary care and coordinated with the police in Dapitan City.

Eugene Celi, chief of Cenro-Piña, took custody of the eagle and brought to the Provincial Veterinarian’s Office for medical assessment.

The DENR-Zamboanga Peninsula said the eagle was transferred to the Wildlife Holding Facility in Segabe village, Piñan for continued rehabilitation and monitoring prior to release.

The Philippine Serpent Eagle is listed as “Other Wildlife Species” under DENR Administrative Order No. 2019-09, the Updated National List of Threatened Philippine Fauna and Their Categories.

The DENR-Zamboanga Peninsula urged the public to immediately report injured or distressed wildlife and support conservation efforts that protect native species and their habitats. (SunStar Zamboanga)