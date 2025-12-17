111DRC completes mission in Basilan

THE 111th Division Reconnaissance Company (111DRC) has departed Basilan after the unit was assigned in the province for more than two years and played a vital role in supporting security operations and peace-building efforts in the area.

Lieutenant Colonel Abel Potutan, 1101st Infantry Brigade (1101Bde) executive officer, conveyed the Brigade's appreciation, support, and encouragement to the 111DRC troops in a send-off ceremony Tuesday, December 16, 2025, at port of Lamitan City, Basilan.

The ceremony underscored 1101Bde's commitment to continuous capability development and the importance of well-trained, mission-ready personnel in sustaining peace and security.

"Following the completion of their tour of duty, the unit is set to undergo retraining aimed at further enhancing their operational readiness, tactical proficiency, and reconnaissance capabilities," the 1101Bde said in a statement.

The 1101Bde extended its gratitude to the officers and enlisted personnel of the 111DRC for their dedicated service in Basilan and wishes them success as they undergo retraining before their next deployment.

The send-off ceremony was attended by other military officials based in Basilan province. (SunStar Zamboanga)