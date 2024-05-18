117 turtle hatchlings released in Zamboanga del Norte

A TOTAL of 117 Olive Ridley hatchlings were released back to their natural habitat in the province of Zamboanga del Norte, the Department of Environment and Natural Resources (DENR) said Saturday, May 18, 2024.

The DENR regional office said the turtle hatchlings were released on Sunday, May 14, at the Pawikan Rescue Center in Dohinob village, Roxas, Zamboanga del Norte.

“The hatchlings emerged from their nest and were released early in the morning (of May 14),” the DENR regional office said in a statement.

“These hatchlings were part of a clutch of 119 eggs that had been translocated to the rescue center to protect them from various threats and to ensure a higher rate of survival,” the DENR added.

The release of the hatchlings was witnessed by officials of the DENR, Community Environment and Natural Resources Office (Cenro) of Manukan, Zamboanga del Norte, and the Provincial Environment and Natural Resources Office.

The DENR said the olive ridley sea turtle is one of the five marine turtle species found in the Philippines and is considered one of the smallest marine turtles in the world.

The olive ridley sea turtle is classified as a vulnerable species on the International Union for the Conservation of Nature Red List and is listed as endangered per DENR Administrative Order 2019-09.

The DENR, through the Cenro Manukan, plays a vital role in protecting and monitoring the identified sea turtle nesting sites. Regular assessments of threats such as predation and inundation during high tide are conducted.

The release of the hatchlings is a testament to DENR's commitment and priority in promoting marine conservation and protection, including its nesting sites efforts and collaborations with the community, which will strengthen the safeguarding of these vulnerable species. (SunStar Zamboanga)