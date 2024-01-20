118 olive ridley hatchlings freed in Dipolog City

THE Department of Environment and Natural Resources (DENR) in partnership with the City Government of Dipolog has released 118 olive ridley turtle hatchlings back to its natural habitat, the DENR said.

The DENR regional office said Saturday, January 21, that George Laolao, chief of the Community Environment and Natural Resources Office (Cenro) in Manukan, Zamboanga del Norte, and Dipolog City Mayor Darel Dexter Uy and city government personnel, all of whom played instrumental roles in ensuring the success of this vital conservation efforts, facilitated the release of the hatchlings.

The conservation initiative was prompted by a report from the Dipolog City Boulevard Watchmen on November 27, 2023, indicating the presence of a marine turtle laying eggs, according to the DENR regional office.

The DENR regional office said Cenro-Manukan translocated 125 eggs, resulting in a 94.4 percent hatchling rate.

The DENR regional office said the 118 hatchlings were then released into the sea last week.

The DENR said the olive ridley turtle, classified as "vulnerable" by the International Union for Conservation of Nature, is one of the three common nesters in the coastal areas within the jurisdiction of Cenro-Manukan.

“The success of this release underscores the importance of proactive conservation measures to protect these vulnerable species,” the DENR said in a statement.

Meanwhile, Cenro-Manukan expressed gratitude for the continuous support and cooperation of locals, who actively inform the office about marine turtle sightings and nestings.

“Their involvement is crucial in sustaining efforts to safeguard these majestic creatures and the marine ecosystem they inhabit,” the Cenro-Manukan said in the same statement. (SunStar Zamboanga)