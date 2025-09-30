119 loose firearms destroyed in Zamboanga del Sur

A TOTAL of 119 loose firearms were demilitarized in Pagadian City, Zamboanga del Sur on Monday, September 29, 2025, marking a significant achievement in the pursuit of last peace and security in the province.

The 53rd Infantry Battalion (53IB) said the loose firearms were crushed with the use of a road roller during a historic ceremony at the Pavilion Hall Compound in Pagadian City.

The destruction of the loose firearms is part of the Zamboanga del Sur Small Arms and Light Weapons (SALW) Management Program, a collaborative peace and security initiative aimed at reducing the proliferation of illegal firearms, restoring public trust, and laying the groundwork for sustainable development in areas previously affected by conflict.

“The initiative highlights the SALW Program's holistic approach, recognizing that the absence of weapons does not solely define true peace, but also by the presence of opportunities, empowerment, and inclusive growth,” the 53IB said in a statement.

The demilitarization ceremony also featured the awarding of educational scholarships to deserving youths.

“By integrating education with demilitarization, the program emphasizes that peace-building must be sustained through both security and social progress, offering hope not just for the present but for future generations as well,” the 53IB said.

The demilitarization ceremony was attended by top officials from the national and provincial government as well as military, police, and Philippine Coast Guard. (SunStar Zamboanga)