11ID, 2303rd Ready Reserved Infantry Brigade strengthen ties

THE 11th Infantry “Alakdan” Division (11ID) has warmly welcomed Brigadier General Aminkadra Undug, commander of the 2303rd Ready Reserve Infantry Brigade, and his delegation during an official visit in Jolo, Sulu, the military said Monday, July 27, 2026.

The 11ID said that Undug and his party visited Kuta Heneral Teodulfo Baustista that houses the Division’s headquarters in Busbus village, Jolo, the capital town of Sulu on Monday, July 27.

Upon his arrival, the 11ID rendered military honors to Undug and welcomed him with a vibrant Pangalay dance performance, highlighting the rich cultural heritage of the Tausug people and the Division’s respect for local traditions.

The visit was highlighted by a Talk to Troops at the Alakdan Covered Court, where Major General Leonardo Peña, commander of Joint Task Force (JTF)-Orion and 11ID, formally introduced Undug and recognized his invaluable contributions during his active military service.

Peña underscored Undug's exemplary leadership, noting that the respect and admiration he continues to receive from the many personnel who once served under his command stand as a testament to his lasting influence and distinguished service.

The 11ID said that Undug, in his message, inspired soldiers, reservists, and civilian human resource personnel by emphasizing unity, patriotism, operational readiness, and the vital role of the Reserve Force in supporting national defense and nation-building.

The 11ID said that Undug also encouraged personnel to remain committed to the mission of the Philippine and to continue strengthening cooperation between the Regular and Reserve Forces.

Undug also led the ribbon-cutting ceremony of the Minassatul Masjid, reaffirming the 11ID’s commitment to promoting spiritual well-being, inclusivity, and respect for the diverse faiths of its personnel.

Undug and Peña discussed matters of mutual interest, particularly the enhancement of collaboration, coordination, and readiness between the active and reserve components during an executive session.

The 11ID said the two top military officials also reaffirmed their shared commitment to supporting peace, security, and development in the region.

The 11ID said visit underscored the Philippine Army’s continuing efforts to strengthen cooperation between the Regular and Reserve Forces and to maintain a unified, capable, and mission-ready force dedicated to serving the Filipino people. (SunStar Zamboanga)