11ID brings holiday cheer to Minis Island residents

IN THE spirit of the Christmas season, the 11th Infantry Division (11ID) conducted a community outreach program on Tuesday, December 23, 2025, bringing holiday cheer in Minis Island, Latih village, Patikul, Sulu.

Held just two days before Christmas, the outreach activity embodied the values of compassion, generosity, and shared hope, said Major General Leonardo Peña, commander of the 11ID, on Wednesday, December 24.

Peña said the community outreach program began with a tree-planting activity, symbolizing growth, renewal, and a commitment to a sustainable future for the next generation.

It was followed by gift-giving, fun games, and interactive activities that brought smiles and joy to the island's residents, especially the children.

As part of the outreach, Peña said that sacks of rice were distributed to local families to help ease their needs during the holiday season.

He said the gratitude and warmth expressed by the beneficiaries underscored the meaningful impact of the activity.

He said they continue to extend care beyond security operations, strengthening partnership with communities and ensuring that the spirit of Christmas reaches even the most remote areas.

He said the community outreach program was anchored on the theme "Care That Reaches Every Shore." (SunStar Zamboanga)