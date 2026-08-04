11ID completes Riverine Operations Training

SEVENTY personnel, including members of the Special Boat Unit II (SBU II) and representatives from the infantry battalions of the 11th Infantry Division (11ID), have completed a 13-day intensive Riverine Operations Training in Sulu, the military said Tuesday, August 4, 2026.

The 11ID said the training was conducted by the 11th Division Training School (11DTS) in partnership with the 6th Special Forces Battalion of the Army’s Special Forces Regiment (Airborne).

The Riverine Operations Training (ROT) Class 01-2026 concluded Monday, August 3, in a ceremony in Bonbon village, Patikul, Sulu, reinforcing the commitment of the 11ID to mission readiness and specialized operational capability The training started July 21.

The ROT covered waterborne tactics, boat handling, small-unit riverine operations, maritime safety, water navigation, tactical communications, troop insertion and extraction, and command and control in riverine environments.

“It equipped participants with the knowledge, skills, and operational proficiency necessary to effectively conduct riverine and waterborne operations in support of the division’s mission,” the 11ID said in a statement.

Lieutenant Colonel Homer Estolas, 11DTS commandant, has commended the graduates for their perseverance and commitment throughout the course.

“Riverine Operations Training is designed not only to develop technical proficiency but also to strengthen discipline, teamwork, and sound decision-making under demanding conditions,” Estolas said in a statement.

“We are confident that the competencies gained from this training will enable our soldiers to accomplish their missions more effectively and further contribute to the operational success of the Division,” Estolas added.

The 11ID said the successful completion of ROT Class 01-2026 reflects the division’s continuing commitment to developing highly trained, adaptive, and mission-ready personnel capable of operating across diverse and complex operational environments.

The 11ID said it continues to strengthen the readiness of the troops to secure waterways, coastal areas, and island communities within the area of responsibility of the Division Through sustained capability development initiatives. (SunStar Zamboanga)