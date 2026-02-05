11ID conducts post-traumatic stress debriefing for M/V Trisha Kerstin 3 survivors

THE 11th Infantry Division (11ID) has conducted a three-day Post-Traumatic Stress Debriefing for the personnel who survived the tragic M/V Trisha Kerstin 3 maritime incident, reaffirming the 11ID's commitment to the mental health and overall welfare of its troops.

The 11ID said the activity was held from February 2 to 4, 2026, at the Alakdan Clubroom of Camp General Teodulfo Bautista in Busbus village, Jolo, Sulu.

The 11ID said a total of 39 survivors from the 21st, 41st, and 100th, Infantry Battalions participated in the activity.

"The debriefing provided a safe and supportive environment for survivors to process their experiences, manage stress reactions, and begin their psychological recovery," the 11ID said in a statement.

The sessions were facilitated by Dr. Juliet Jakiran, who guided the participants through structured discussions, trauma-informed interventions, and practical coping strategies.

The program emphasized peer support, resilience-building, and the importance of professional mental health care as part of holistic soldier welfare.

Major General Leonardo Pe a, 11ID commander, personally visited the activity to check on the morale and well-being of the troops, reinforcing the command's concern for their emotional condition and recovery.

While the 11ID continues to support the recovery of the survivors, one personnel remains missing, and the command remains steadfast in its concern, prayers, and close coordination with relevant authorities.

Pe a said they remain hopeful and resolute, standing united with the families and comrades as they continue to extend support and pursue every possible effort in the spirit of duty, compassion, and solidarity.

The troops were returning to Sulu to report back to duty coming from holiday break when they boarded the ill-fated M/V Trisha Kerstin 3.

M/V Trisha Kerstin 3 was traveling to Jolo, Sulu when its sank on January 26 some 2.75 nautical miles northeast of Baluk-Baluk Island, Hadji Muhtamad, Basilan. (SunStar Zamboanga)