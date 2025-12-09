11ID conducts pre-anniversary medical, dental services fair

SEVEN-HUNDRED and thirty-three individuals have benefitted from the two-day Pre-Anniversary Medical and Dental Service Fair conducted by the 11th Infantry "Alakdan" Division (11ID) in Sulu, the military said Tuesday, December 9, 2025.

Major General Leonardo Pe a, commander of the 11ID, said the medical and dental services fair, which is part of the 7th Anniversary celebration of the division was conducted on Sunday, December 7, until Monday, December 8, at Camp General Teodulfo Bautista in Busbus village, Jolo, Sulu.

Anchored on the theme "Alakdan @7: Strengthened by Faith, United in Purpose, Committed to God, Country, and People," the activity was organized in partnership with the Philippine General Council of the Assemblies of God (PGCAG), headed by Reverend Samuel Bontilao, as part of the 11ID's continuing efforts to promote community welfare and inclusive public service.

Pe a said the beneficiaries included militiamen, Reserve Officer Training Course students from Sulu State College, soldiers and dependents, and residents from geographically isolated communities.

"To ensure accessibility, the Division provided free transportation, meals, and snacks to all participants," Pe a said.

He said the two-day fair offered a full suite of free health services such as general medical consultations, minor cyst removal, dental extraction, optical services with free eyeglasses, stress management counseling, and complimentary medicines.

Sulu Governor Abdusakur Tan II expressed appreciation for the Alakdan Division and PGCAG for their consistent humanitarian initiatives that uplift Tausug communities.

To bring joy to younger attendees, the fair also featured fun games and lively performances by the 11ID mascots-Second Lieutenant Eli-Ben Katihan and Sergeant Alakdan Division-whose presence added excitement and a festive atmosphere to the celebration.

Pe a expressed gratitude to all partner agencies and volunteers, recognizing their vital role in the success of the activity and in fostering a caring, resilient, and unified community in Sulu.

He said the pre-anniversary fair reflects the 11ID's steadfast commitment to enhancing community well-being and nurturing strong partnerships as it approaches its 7th founding anniversary.

The 11ID was founded on December 17, 2018 by then President Rodrigo Duterte together with former Defense Secretary Delfin Lorenzana. (SunStar Zamboanga)