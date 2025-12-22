11ID deploys 112DRC to Basilan province

THE 11th Infantry Division has deployed the 112th Division Reconnaissance Company (112DRC), strengthening efforts to ensure peace and security in Basilan province, the military said Monday, December 22, 2025.

Brigadier General Frederick Sales, commander of the 1101st Infantry Brigade, formally welcomed the 112DRC troops upon their arrival at Lamitan City port on Saturday, December 20.

Sales said the 112DRC is returning to Basilan, where they were previously assigned, to serve as relief in place and to support ongoing security operations in the province.

“Their presence will further strengthen the Brigade’s efforts to ensure peace and security in Basilan, particularly during the holiday season and in support of long-term stability and development in the province,” Sales added.

Lieutenant Colonel Anthony Caro, commander of the 18th Infantry Battalion, along with officers and personnel of the Brigade, joined Sales in welcoming the arrival of the 112DRC troops.

The 112DRC has replaced the 111DRC troops, who were sent for retraining on December 16, aimed at further enhancing their operational readiness, tactical proficiency, and reconnaissance capabilities.

The 111DRC, which was assigned in Basilan province for more than two years, played a vital role in supporting security operations and peace-building efforts in the area. (SunStar Zamboanga)