11ID deploys 318 news soldiers to field units

MAJOR General Ignatius Patrimonio, 11th Infantry Division (ID), has advised the 318 newly graduate privates to value their service as much as they value their lives and families.

Patrimonio issued the advice as he led the send-off ceremony to the 318 newly graduate privates to be assigned in their respective units under the 11ID after the flag-raising ceremony at the division headquarters in Camp Teodulfo Bautista in Busbus village, Jolo, Sulu on Monday, February 5.

During the ceremony, Patrimonio, who is also the Joint Task Force (JTF)-Orion, also congratulated the newly graduate privates of the Philippine Army.

The 11ID has three infantry brigades under its command deployed across the province of Sulu, which comprises of 19 towns.

Patrimonio also emphasized that the 11ID expects them to become more professional and capable soldiers.

“Remember to always strive for excellence, be adaptable in the phase of adversity, and never forget the values that made us strong,” Patrimonio said.

“This is just the beginning of your journey as a soldier, I have full confidence that every one of you will make a positive impact on 11ID and JTF Orion," he added.

The 318 new privates completed a six-month Infantry Orientation Course (INFOC) at the 11th Division “Mastal” Training School prior their deployment to the different units of the 11ID.