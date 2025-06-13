11ID designates new 21IB commanding officer

ANOTHER unit—21st Infantry Battalion (21IB)—under the Sulu-based 11th Infantry Division (11ID) is now under a new commanding officer.

Designated as the new commanding officer of the 21IB is Lieutenant Colonel Roland Borras, who succeeded Lieutenant Colonel Homer Estolas.

Major General Leonardo Peña, 11ID commander, presided the Change of Command Ceremony on Wednesday, June 11, at the headquarters of the 21IB in Seit Lake village, Panamao, Sulu.

Peña commended Estolas, whose successful tenure was marked by operational excellence, strengthened stakeholder partnership, and community engagements.

He expressed confidence in ability of Borras to sustain the battalion’s momentum in promoting peace and security.

“I leave with pride, knowing the unit is in capable hands,” Estolas said in his farewell message and thanked the troops and partners of the unit.

Borras, in his assumption speech, vowed to uphold the battalion’s values and deepen community ties.

“Together, we will serve with integrity and resolve,” he said.

The Change of Command Ceremony concluded with the symbolic turnover of the unit colors, signifying continuity in leadership and unwavering commitment to service.

The ceremony was attended by military personnel, local officials, and civilian stakeholders.

The 21IB is the second unit of the 11ID that is now under a new commanding officer.

The first is the 101IB with Lieutenant Colonel Dante Mantes as the newly designated commander. He succeeded Lieutenant Colonel Michael Demafelix.

The Change of Command Ceremony, also presided by Peña, was held on Tuesday, June 10, at the 101IB headquarters in Lahing-Lahing village, Omar, Sulu. (SunStar Zamboanga)