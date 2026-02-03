11ID fetes promoted, achievement of personnel

THE 11th Infantry Division (11ID) conducted a Donning of Ranks and Awarding Ceremony, recognizing the promotion and achievement of its personnel during its Flag-Raising Ceremony Monday, February 2, 2026, at Kuta Heneral Teodulfo Bautista in Busbus village, Jolo, Sulu.

The 11ID said Tuesday, that the ceremony recognized the promotion of 11 Enlisted Personnel to the rank of Private First Class (PFC) in acknowledgment of their dedication, professionalism, and sustained service.

Those promoted to Private First Class (PFC) were Privates Skandar Abdurahman, Rashdy Faijal, Zayd Muddasir, Mark Mario Lacay, Joniel Libulong, Shokrie Butito, Angelito Golo, Nurbin Sai, Philip Gregor Ocon, Neco Gil Esquierdo, and Almadzkur Hassan.

In the same ceremony, Corporal Courtney Cane Granzo was awarded the Military Merit Medal for her meritorious service and outstanding academic performance during the 3rd Training Cycle Current Year 2025, under the Training Command, where she placed among the top three of her course, bringing honor to both the 11ID and the Philippine Army.

Major General Leonardo Peña, 11ID commander, led the ceremony, who personally donned the new ranks and conferred the award.

In his message, Peña emphasized that ranks and decorations symbolize trust, responsibility, and the obligation to serve with integrity and excellence.

PFC Rashdy Faijal, on behalf of the newly promoted personnel, expressed gratitude to the leadership of 11ID and reaffirmed their commitment to uphold the core values of the Philippine Army.

The Donning of Ranks and Awarding Ceremony underscored the 11D’s continued commitment to recognizing merit, fostering professional growth, and strengthening operational readiness in the fulfillment of its mission. (SunStar Zamboanga)