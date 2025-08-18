11ID fetes wounded soldiers for gallantry

THE Army’s 11th Infantry Division (11ID) has awarded medals for gallantry to four soldiers who were injured in a clash that saw the death of a notorious fugitive in Sulu.

Major General Leonardo Peña, 11ID and Joint Task Force Orion commander, personally awarded the Wounded Personnel Medal (WPM) to the four soldiers when he visited them in the hospitals on Saturday, August 16.

The recipients of the WPM are Corporal Richard Sayno, Corporal Harol Ugay, Private First Class Aldwin Renz Dindin, and Private First Class Jumel Tambo-ong.

Sayno, Ugay, and Dindin were airlifted from Sulu on Saturday evening and are currently receiving medical treatment at Camp Navarro General Hospital in Calarian village, Zamboanga City.

Tambo-ong is being treated at Camp Bautista Station Hospital located at the 11ID headquarters in Busbus village, Jolo, Sulu.

The four soldiers were injured during a clash that resulted in the death of Alganer Dahim, alias Wangbu, on Saturday, August 16, in Kapok-Punggol village, Maimbung, Sulu.

“The heroism of our soldiers is beyond measure. Despite the risks, they stood their ground to ensure the safety of the people of Sulu. The medals we confer are but a small recognition of their selfless service and sacrifice,” Peña said.

Dahim, listed as the number two most wanted person in Sulu, was involved in large-scale illegal drug operations in the municipalities of Parang, Indanan, and Maimbung.

He was also implicated in the killing of Police Colonel Julasirim Kasim, then Sulu police director, in May 2009 in Maimbung, and in the killing of three members of the Amil family years ago in Labah, Maimbung.

Meanwhile, Peña assured the soldiers and their families of the Army’s continuing support during their recovery, reaffirming the 11ID’s commitment to the welfare of its troops. (SunStar Zamboanga)