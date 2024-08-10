11ID gets news commander

THE Philippine Army has designated a graduate of the Philippine Military Class (PMA) “Sambisig” Class of 1991 as the new commander of the 11th Infantry Division (11ID) based in the province of Sulu.

Installed as the new 11ID commander is Brigadier General Leonardo Peña, who replaced Major General Ignatius Patrimonio, also a graduate of PMA Class of 1991, who is retiring from military service on August 14.

Lieutenant General Roy Galido, Philippine Army commander, presided over the change of command ceremony where Patrimonio relinquished command to Peña, the incoming 11ID commander.

Peña, prior to his new position, has served as the assistant division commander of the 3ID.

Galido awarded Patrimonio the Distinguished Service Star Award, the Philippine Legion of Honor with the Command Plaque from the Philippine Army and Western Mindanao Command, and a Gallery of Armed Forces of the Philippines Awards for his eminently meritorious and invaluable services rendered in his position as 11ID and Joint Task Force Orion commander from February 23, 2022 to August 9, 2024.

Patrimonio thanked the AFP and 11ID troopers for his remarkable experience as division commander.

“My journey in the Philippine Army, which began thirty-seven years ago, has been a tapestry of challenges, triumphs, and invaluable experiences. I am filled with gratitude, pride, and a profound sense of responsibility for leading this remarkable Division,” Patrimonio said.

“To each and every one of you, the Alakdan (11ID) troopers, I say that you made me proud to be your commander. I will carry the memories of our triumphs with me for the rest of my life. As I bid farewell to my military career, I would like to extend my heartfelt gratitude to all those who have supported me along the way.” Patrimonio added.

Meanwhile, Peña expressed his deep gratitude for the trust placed in him as the newly installed 11ID.

In his message, Galido thanked and lauded Patrimonio for his excellent leadership and challenged Peña to lead the 11ID to greater heights.

Galido urged the 11ID troopers to continue strengthening their collaboration with our partners from the local government and the security sector.

The change of command ceremony marked a significant transition in leadership for the 11ID, Patrimonio's tenure comes to a close, and a new opportunity opens as Peña takes the helm. (SunStar Zamboanga)