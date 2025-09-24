11ID installs new 11SSBn commander

THE Army’s 11th Infantry Division (11ID) has made changes in the leadership of the 11th Service Support Battalion (11SSBn), which provides essential logistics, administrative, and maintenance support to combat units.

Installed as the new 11SSBn commander is Lieutenant Colonel Donato Molina Jr., who replaced Lieutenant Colonel Jay Remotigue.

Major General Leonardo Peña, 11ID and Joint Task Force Orion commander, presided over the change-of-command ceremony Tuesday, September 23, at Camp General Teodulfo Bautista in Busbus village, Jolo, Sulu.

Peña commended Remotigue for his dedicated service and significant contributions, particularly in maintaining operational readiness and ensuring efficient logistical support to the 11ID.

He also encouraged Molina to further strengthen the battalion’s capability to support the 11ID’s mission of sustaining peace and development in the province.

A highlight of the ceremony was the symbolic handover of the 11SSBn’s colors, signifying the transfer of authority and responsibility from Remotigue to Molina.

The ceremony was attended by brigade and battalion commanders, officers, enlisted personnel, and civilian human resources of the 11ID, reflecting the collective support and unity within the command. (SunStar Zamboanga)