11ID installs new 35IB commander

THE 11th Infantry Division (11ID) has initiated changes in the leadership of one of its battalions in Sulu, the military said Friday, February 13, 2026.

The 11ID said the new commander of the 35th Infantry Battalion (35IB) is Lieutenant Colonel Romeo Andres.

Andres replaces Lieutenant Colonel Christopher Genzola, who will be assigned to another post. The change of command ceremony was held on Wednesday, February 11, at the 35IB headquarters in Tugas village, Patikul, Sulu, and was presided over by Major General Leonardo Peña, 11ID commander.

In his remarks, Peña commended Genzola for his leadership in sustaining peace and security efforts in Patikul and Jolo towns. He emphasized that lasting stability is achieved not only through operations but through strong collaboration with local government units, partner agencies, and the community. He expressed confidence that Andres would build on these gains and further strengthen community partnerships.

Genzola thanked his troops and stakeholders for their trust and support, urging them to extend the same cooperation to the incoming commander. Meanwhile, Andres pledged to uphold the battalion’s standards and continue advancing peace initiatives in its area of responsibility.

The change of command ceremony was attended by military personnel, local officials, and community partners. (SunStar Zamboanga)