11ID installs new chief of staff

COLONEL Ronaldo Mateo has pledged to uphold the standards and initiatives of the 11th Infantry Division (11ID) through dedicated, professional, and mission-oriented service.

Mateo made the statement as he assumed as the new Chief of Staff of the 11ID during a Change of Chief of Office Ceremony Monday, May 11, 2026, at Kuta Heneral Teodulfo Bautista in Busbus village, Jolo, Sulu.

Mateo has replaced Colonel Wilfredo Borgonia Jr., who has served as the acting Chief of Staff of the 11ID.

Major General Leonardo Peña, commander of the 11ID and Joint Task Force (JTF)-Orion, presided the ceremony, signifying the formal turnover of duties and responsibilities between the outgoing and incoming Chiefs of Staff.

In his message, Mateo conveyed his gratitude to Peña for the trust and confidence bestowed upon him.

Prior to his new designation, Mateo served as Director of the Personnel Management Center (PMC), Philippine Army, and previously commanded the 32nd Infantry Battalion from 2018 to 2020.

Borgonia expressed his sincere gratitude for the opportunity to serve the 11ID as the Acting Chief of Staff and thanked the leadership and personnel of the command for their unwavering support and cooperation during his tenure.

Borgonia was awarded the Military Merit Medal and presented with a Command Plaque in recognition of his dedicated service and valuable contributions to the 11ID.

Meanwhile, Peña commended both Mateo and Borgonia for their professionalism, dedication, and commitment to duty.

Peña underscored the critical role of the Chief of Staff in ensuring the effective management and synchronization of the 11ID’s administrative, operational, and organizational functions, which are essential to the accomplishment of the unit’s mission.

He also called on all Chiefs of Offices to extend their full support and cooperation to Mateo as he assumes his new responsibilities. (SunStar Zamboanga)