11ID installs new CMO chief

THE Army’s 11th Infantry Division (11ID) has initiated changes in its Civil-Military Operations (CMO) office, which is in charge of maximizing civil support for military operations.

The 11ID said Wednesday, October 23, installed as the new CMO chief is Lieutenant Colonel Luisita Clavecillas, who replaced Lieutenant Colonel Rolando Granados.

Major General Leonardo Peña, 11ID and Joint Task Force (JTF)-Orion commander, presided over the Change of Chief of Office Ceremony held at its headquarters in Camp Teodulfo Bautista, Barangay Busbus, Jolo, Sulu on Tuesday, October 22.

Granados expressed his deep gratitude to the CMO personnel for the support given him during his stint as the chief of office.

“It has been a privilege to lead such a dedicated group of officers and personnel. To the leadership, thank you for the trust you placed in me. I will forever carry the lessons and experiences I've gained here,” the 11ID quoted Granados as saying during the ceremony.

Clavecillas said she is deeply honored by the trust and confidence given to her by the leadership of 11ID to lead the CMO office.

Peña lauded Granados for his exemplary service and leadership, emphasizing the importance of the CMO in the region.

He also challenged Clavecillas to build upon the foundation laid by her predecessor.

“The challenges ahead may be great, but with commitment, passion, and teamwork, I am confident that we will overcome them and achieve even greater success,” he added. (SunStar Zamboanga)