11ID installs new DCAO chief

THE Division of CAA Affairs Office (DCAO) of the Sulu-based 11th Infantry “Alakdan” Division (11ID) is now under new leadership, following changes in its head of office.

Major General Leonardo Peña, 11ID and Joint Task Force (JTF)-Orion commander, led on Wednesday, June 11, the Change of Office Ceremony, marking the official turnover of leadership between the outgoing and incoming Chiefs of the DCAO.

The ceremony was held at Camp General Teodulfo Bautista, which houses the 11ID headquarters in Busbus village, Jolo, Sulu.

Installed as the new chief of DCAO is Lieutenant Colonel Roland Arreola, who replaced Lieutenant Colonel Dante Mantes.

“I am honored to have served in this role and for the experiences and lessons I have gained. To the officers, enlisted personnel, and civilian staff of the Alakdan Division, my deepest gratitude for your unwavering support and trust,” Mantes said.

In his message upon signing the assumption order, Arreola pledged to uphold the mission of DCAO.

“I am grateful to the Commander of the 11ID for entrusting me with this major responsibility. I will continue the work of my predecessor with dedication and commitment,” Arreola said.

Peña lauded both Mantes and Arreola for their professionalism and service.

“Today’s ceremony is a reminder that leadership is about responsibility, service, and continuity. I commend Lieutenant Colonel Mantes for his remarkable contributions, and I welcome Lieutenant Colonel Arreola, whose leadership will further strengthen our community-based security efforts through the proper management of our Civilian Armed Forces Geographical Units (Cafgu),” Peña said

The DCAO plays a vital role in overseeing the administration, morale and welfare of the Cafgu Active Auxiliaries (CAA), who continue to serve as force multipliers in promoting peace and development across the region. (SunStar Zamboanga)