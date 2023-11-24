11ID installs new Dental Detachment Chief

THE 11th Infantry Division (ID) has installed a new commanding officer of the 11th Dental Detachment based at Camp General Teodulfo Bautista in Jolo, Sulu.

Brigadier General Christopher Tampus, 11ID general officer-in-charge, officiated the change of command ceremony on Thursday, November 23, wherein Major Jacobo Siblawon relinquished the post to Major John Edison Bañal.

Tampus lauded Siblawon for his service not only to the soldiers but also to the people of Sulu during the Medical and Dental Civic Action Programs.

Tampus urged Bañal to continue the unit's pursuit of giving excellent services.

After the change of command ceremony, Tampus and Colonel Gregorio Nieveras, 11ID inspector general, led by inauguration of the new 11DD building at Camp Bautista.

The event was witnessed by Colonel Andrew Bacala, 11ID chief of staff; Colonel Alaric Avelino Delos Santos, 11ID civil-military officer and other military personnel. (SunStar Zamboanga)