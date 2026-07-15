11ID, police intensify probe into Jolo shooting incident

THE Army's 11th Infantry Division (11ID), in coordination with police authorities, has intensified its investigation on the gun slay attempt of a soldier in the province of Sulu.

In a statement Wednesday, July 15, 2026, the 11ID said the incident happened on Sunday evening, July 12, 2026, along Kasulutan Road, Busbus village, Jolo, the capital town of Sulu.

The 11ID said the victim sustained gunshot wounds after being attacked by an unidentified assailant and was immediately transported to a hospital for medical treatment.

"He is currently receiving appropriate medical care," the 11ID said in a statement without identifying the soldier-victim.

Authorities said that all possible motives are being investigated.

At this stage, the 11ID said that there is no indication that the incident was related to the victim's military duties or that it formed part of an organized attack against security forces.

"Investigators are likewise exploring all possible leads, including the possibility of mistaken identity," the 11ID added.

The Army Division said the incident is being treated as an isolated case and does not reflect the overall peace and security situation in Sulu, which continues to improve through the sustained cooperation among the military, police, local government units, and community stakeholders.

The 11ID urged the public to remain calm and cooperate with authorities by reporting any information that may assist in the investigation.

The 11ID also appealed to the public to refrain from spreading unverified information while the investigation is ongoing. (SunStar Zamboanga)