11ID promotes 2 senior officers, 7 enlisted personnel

THE Army’s 11th Infantry Division (11ID) promoted two senior officers and seven enlisted personnel to the next higher rank for their unwavering dedication to duty, the military said on Tuesday, April 14, 2026.

The 11ID said the two senior officers promoted to the rank of Lieutenant Colonel are Majors Alex Parohinog and Jonathan Valenzuela.

The enlisted personnel who received their promotions are: Sergeant Mariel Tubiano, promoted to Staff Sergeant; Private First Classes (PFCs) Queneliza Jukuy, Rico Lamoste, Ruben Amora, Al Aziez Doqueza, Celestino Canoy, and Ernie Copio were promoted to the rank of Corporal.

Major General Leonardo Peña, commander of the 11ID and Joint Task Force (JFT)-Orion, led the donning of ranks during the regular flag ceremony Monday, April 13, at Camp General Teodulfo Bautista, which houses the 11ID and JTF-Orion headquarters in Busbus village, Jolo, Sulu.

Peña congratulated the promotees, commending their professionalism, perseverance, and unwavering dedication to duty.

“Promotions are not merely symbols of achievement but a reflection of your commitment and capability to take on greater responsibilities,” Peña emphasized in his message.

“Continue to uphold integrity, remain steadfast in your mission, and serve as role models to those under your command,” he added.

In their messages, Parohinog and Valenzuela expressed sincere gratitude for the recognition, crediting their success to their mentors, the support of their families, and the collective efforts of their fellow troops.

They reaffirmed their commitment to lead with integrity and to continue contributing to the mission of the 11ID and JTF-Orion. (SunStar Zamboanga)