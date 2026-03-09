11ID promotes 5 officers to the rank of captain

THE 11th Infantry Division (11ID) of the Philippine Army has promoted five lieutenants to the next higher rank for their exemplary service, an official said Monday, March 9.

Promoted to the rank of captain are First Lieutenants Darwin Andaya, Bryan Jay Esteban, Carlo Narag, Maylan Palattao, and Jonathan Sape.

Major General Leonardo Peña, 11ID commander, led the Donning of Ranks Ceremony on Monday for the five newly promoted officers from its line and operationally controlled units at Camp General Teodulfo Bautista, which houses the 11ID headquarters in Busbus village, Jolo, Sulu.

The ceremony marked the promotion of the officers from First Lieutenant to Captain, recognizing their dedication, leadership, and commitment to service in support of the 11ID’s mission.

Peña commended the officers for their professionalism, perseverance, and exemplary performance.

In his message, Peña reminded the newly promoted officers that promotion is not only a recognition of achievement but also a responsibility to lead with integrity, serve with dedication, and inspire those under their command.

“In every aspiration we hold and every goal we strive to achieve—including this promotion—we must first dedicate our efforts to God and offer our gratitude, for He is the ultimate orchestrator of our lives,” Peña said.

“This promotion is not merely a recognition of hard work; it is a sacred responsibility to lead with integrity, serve with dedication, and inspire those under our charge,” he added.

He said the 11ID remains steadfast in developing capable leaders and strengthening its ranks as it continues to fulfill its mandate of sustaining peace, security, and development in its area of responsibility. (SunStar Zamboanga)