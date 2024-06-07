11ID promotes 8 enlisted personnel

EIGHT enlisted personnel of the 11th Infantry Division (ID) were promoted to the next higher rank, the 11ID said Thursday, June 6, 2024.

Promoted to the rank of Private First Class (PFC) were Private (Pvt.) Amy Manuel, Pvt. Albaqui Tan, Pvt. Sheila Padilla, Pvt. Magielyn Florentino, Pvt. Debbie Salario, Pvt. Noli Sapinit, Pvt. Almadzfar Dammang, and Pvt. Jeovani Gesta.

Brigadier General Alexei Mus gi, 11ID assistant division commander, led the donning of ranks to the promoted enlisted personnel in a ceremony held on Monday, June 3, at Camp Teodulfo Bautista in Busbus village, Jolo, Sulu.

Major Levy Joseph Carungay also received a Certificate de Recognition in acknowledgement of his dedicated service and unwavering support as the outgoing executive officer of Camp Teodulfo Bautista Station Hospital.

The 11ID said the ceremony underscores the commitment of the command to recognize and honor the achievements and contributions of its personnel.

The donning of ranks and awarding of certificate was witnessed by other officials of the 11ID. (SunStar Zamboanga)