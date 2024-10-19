11ID recruits militiamen to bolster security in Sulu

THE Army’s 11th Infantry Division (11ID) is recruiting new members of militia as part of its ongoing efforts to bolster manpower and maintain peace and security in the province of Sulu, the military said Saturday, October 19, 2024.

The 11ID said the recruitment, which attracted numerous applicants from across Sulu, is part of the Philippine Army’s commitment to strengthening its ranks with capable and dedicated individuals who will assist in preserving peace and stability in the province.

The 11ID said the militia or Civilian Active Auxiliary (CAA) served as essential force multipliers, supporting regular military personnel in maintaining security and addressing threats within the community.

The 11ID conducted an examination for the recruitment of CAA applicants at its headquarters in Camp Teodulfo Bautista, Barangay Busbus, Jolo, Sulu, on Wednesday, October 16.

It said the examination process assessed applicants' aptitude, physical fitness, and basic military skills, ensuring that only the most qualified individuals will be selected to undergo further training.

The 11ID said the recruitment team also emphasized the vital role CAAs play in assisting the military in responding to local security challenges, disaster relief operations, and community development initiatives. (SunStar Zamboanga)