11ID, Sulu State College strengthen institutional partnership

THE 11th Infantry Division (11ID) and Sulu State College (SSC) have formalized a strengthened institutional partnership through the signing of a Memorandum of Partnership Agreement (Mopa).

The signatories of Mopa are Major General Leonardo Pe a, commander of the 11ID and Professor Charisma Ututalum, who co-signed the agreement on behalf of SSC on Tuesday, December 2.

The Mopa marks an important milestone in the enduring collaboration between the academe and the military in the province of Sulu.

The agreement institutionalizes joint initiatives in academic support, research collaboration, youth leadership development, community outreach, and peace advocacy-programs designed to uplift communities and widen opportunities for students and residents across the province.

Pe a highlighted the essential role of education in building resilient communities and sustaining peace.

Pe a said that empowering the youth and enhancing local capacities through education are crucial to achieving long-term stability in Sulu.

He reaffirmed 11ID's commitment to supporting SSC's academic and community-development endeavors.

Ututalum expressed her appreciation for the 11ID's consistent partnership, noting that the agreement reflects SSC's commitment to fostering meaningful collaborations that contribute to Sulu's progress and development.

The agreement reinforces the shared vision of both institutions to advance peace, education, and community empowerment through sustained cooperation and mutual support. (SunStar Zamboanga)