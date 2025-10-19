11ID, Tracom conduct Key Leadership Enhancement Program

FORTY-THREE platoon leaders and 22 sergeant majors from organic and operationally controlled units of the 11th Infantry Division (11ID) underwent a three-day Key Leadership Enhancement Program (KLEP) in Sulu, the military said Sunday, October 19, 2025.

The training, held from October 15 to 17, was conducted by the 11ID in partnership with the Army’s Training Command (Tadoc) at Camp General Teodulfo Bautista in Busbus village, Jolo, Sulu.

The 11ID said the program strengthened the leadership and mentorship skills of the participating platoon leaders and sergeant majors.

The training included lectures, workshops, and situational exercises on leadership, ethical decision-making, and team development.

“Bright future is a good future,” said Major General Leonardo Peña, commander of the 11ID, who shared his leadership guidance with the participants on the second day of the training.

Peña said genuine leadership is founded on integrity, moral courage, faith, and selfless service to God, country, and people.

Brigadier General Emmanuel Cabasan, commander of the 1103rd Infantry Brigade, reminded the participants that platoon leaders must demonstrate initiative and sound judgment, while sergeant majors must uphold discipline, morale, and mentorship within their units.

Cabasan represented Peña during the closing ceremony on Friday, October 17. (SunStar Zamboanga)