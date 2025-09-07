11ID unveils official icons

THE 11th Infantry “Alakdan” Division (11ID) has unveiled its official icons, 2nd Lieutenant Eli-Ben Katihan and Sergeant Alakdan Dibisyon, as the Division’s enduring “Guardians of Peace.”

Carrying the emblem of the scorpion, or kala in Tausug, the 11ID draws inspiration from a creature that thrives in the harshest conditions—adaptable, precise, and strong.

“The Scorpion thrives where others fall, so do we,” the 11ID emphasized, underscoring the icons’ symbolic power.

The official icons were launched on Wednesday, September 3, following the successful Bangsa Sug Medical, Surgical, and Dental Caravan.

The 11ID said Katihan, magna cum laude of the Philippine Military Academy (PMA) Class of 2024 and newly designated Civil Affairs Officer, personifies vigilance, adaptability, and courage.

She is described as “as sharp as the Alakdan’s sting and as steady as its grip,” reflecting the Division’s modern face of leadership.

The 11ID added that Dibisyon, a proud Tausug and cum laude of Sulu State University, has served the Division with loyalty and precision since 2018.

From graduating top of Candidate Soldier Course “Tangol-Bayan” to becoming First Sergeant, Dibisyon embodies the essence of the kala: “Resilience worn as armor. Loyalty lived as duty.”

“Together, they are more than symbolic figures. They stand as the Division’s living values—resilient defenders, precise in mission, and loyal in serving the Filipino,” the 11ID said in a statement. (SunStar Zamboanga)