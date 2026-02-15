11th Infantry Division honors hero soldier

THE 11th Infantry “Alakdan” Division (11ID) honored the heroism of Staff Sergeant Windel Sabuyas Jr. of the 21st Infantry Battalion for risking his life to save others during the MV Trisha Kerstin 3 maritime tragedy on January 26, 2026.

Maj. Gen. Leonardo Peña, 11ID and Joint Task Force Orion commander, formally presented the Philippine Flag and conferred the posthumous Bronze Cross Medal to Jenelyn, widow of Sabuyas, in a ceremony Sunday, February 15, at Camp General Arturo Enrile in Barangay Malagutay, Zamboanga City.

Witnesses recalled the bravery of Sabuyas as he assisted civilians during the disaster, embodying the valor, discipline, and compassion of the Alakdan Troopers.

The remains of Sabuyas lie at Camp Enrile for vigil honors, allowing family, comrades, and the public to pay their last respects. Authorities will render departure and arrival honors during the transfer of his remains to Lasam, Cagayan, where full funeral honors will commemorate his service.

“Though gone, SSg. Sabuyas’ heroism continues to inspire the Philippine Army, his family, and the nation, leaving a lasting legacy of sacrifice and devotion to duty,” the 11ID said in a statement Sunday, February 15.

Technical divers of the Philippine Coast Guard (PCG) retrieved the remains of Sabuyas from the shipwreck during an underwater operation Saturday, February 14.

Sabuyas was with other soldiers aboard MV Trisha Kerstin 3 when it sank 2.75 nautical miles northeast of Baluk-Baluk Island, Hadji Muhtamad, Basilan. The vessel sank while on a voyage to Jolo, Sulu, from Zamboanga City.

Sabuyas and the other soldiers were returning to duty following a holiday break. (SunStar Zamboanga)