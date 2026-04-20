12 arrested, P5.4-M smuggled cigarettes seized in Maguindanao

AUTHORITIES have arrested 12 individuals and seized around P5.4 million worth of smuggled cigarettes and a firearm in a law enforcement operation in the Bangsamoro province of Maguindanao del Norte, the police said Monday, April 20, 2026.

Police Brigadier General Jaysen de Guzman, Police Regional Office-Bangsamoro Autonomous Region (PRO-BAR) director, said the shipment of smuggled cigarettes was seized around 1:20 a.m. Monday, April 20, in Duran village, Parang, Maguindanao del Norte.

De Guzman did not release the identities of the suspects, including a minor, pending further investigation.

He said the policemen, in coordination with the Bureau of Customs (BOC), were conducting checkpoint operation when they intercepted three vehicles carrying large volume of suspected smuggled cigarettes.

"A total of 6,500 reams of Cannon brand cigarettes, with an estimated value of P5,431,725 were recovered. Also seized was a caliber .45 pistol," De Guzman said in his report.

The arrested individuals, along with the confiscated firearm and smuggled goods, were brought to the Parang Municipal Police Station for proper disposition and documentation.

De Guzman said the suspects will be charged with violations related to Anti-Smuggling Laws and the Comprehensive Firearms and Ammunition Regulation Act.

The confiscated smuggled cigarettes are set to be turned over to the BOC Sub-Port in Parang for further legal proceedings.

De Guzman said they remain steadfast in intensifying anti-smuggling operations and strengthening border control efforts to safeguard the country's economy and uphold the rule of law. (SunStar Zamboanga)