12 BIFF followers surrender in Maguindanao

TWELVE members of the local terrorist group (LTG) have surrendered to government troops as they returned to the folds of the law in the province of Maguindanao del Norte, the military said Saturday, August 31, 2024.

The Army’s 6th Infantry Division (6ID) did not release the identities of the LTG surrenderers except to say they belong to the Karialan faction of the Bangsamoro Islamic Freedom Fighters (BIFF).

The 6ID said the 12 BIFF members surrendered to the troops of the 57th Infantry Battalion (57IB) on Thursday, August 29, in Barangay Mirab, Upi, Maguindanao del Norte.

The 6ID said the BIFF surrenderers have turned over a mortar, high-powered rifles, and rocket-propelled grenade launchers.

Lieutenant Colonel Aeron Gumabao, commander of the 57IB, presented the BIFF surrenderers to Brigadier General Michael Santos, 603 Infantry Brigade commander, in a simple presentation ceremony on Thursday, August 29.

The presentation ceremony was also attended by the local chief executives of Upi, Maguindanao del Norte, and South Upi, Maguindanao del Sur, and officials of the police and indigenous peoples.

Major General Antonio Nafarrete, 6ID commander, was happy to note that the troops of the division and Joint Task Force-Central continue their efforts towards peace and progress in their areas of operations.

Nafarrete has called on the remaining BIFF followers to return to the folds of the law and avail of the government programs so that they can live a peaceful life together with their loved ones. (SunStar Zamboanga)