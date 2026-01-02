12 injured in roadside New Year's revelry grenade attack

TWELVE people were injured in a grenade attack in a roadside revelry in the province of North Cotabato, the police said Thursday, January 1, 2026.

The police said the incident happened around 12 a.m. Thursday in Purok Ipil-Ipil, Dalapitan village, Matalam, North Cotabato.

The police said a group of people were gathered in a roadside New Year's revelry when one of two unidentified persons aboard tossed a grenade amidst the merry-making.

The suspects sped off immediately and the revelers, who sustained shrapnel wounds, were rushed to various hospitals.

The police continue the investigation of the case to unmask and arrest the suspects.

Police Brigadier General Arnold Ardiente, Soccsksargen (Region 12) police director, strongly condemned the senseless grenade-throwing incident.

"This cowardly act of violence, perpetrated by still unidentified suspects, shows utter disregard for human life and public safety," Ardiente said in a statement.

"Targeting innocent civilians during a time of celebration is an unacceptable criminal act that will not go unpunished," Ardiente added.

He assured the public that all necessary police actions have been undertaken to identify, located, and bring the perpetrators to justice. (SunStar Zamboanga)