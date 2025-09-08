12 people rescued off Zamboanga City

PERSONNEL of the Philippine National Police-Maritime Group (PNP-MG) safely rescued 12 people, including six children, one hour and forty minutes after receiving a distress call from a drifting motorboat off Zamboanga City.

Police Captain Allan Pestañas, boat officer of the Zamboanga City Maritime Police Station (ZC Marpsta), said the stranded passengers were rescued around 1:45 a.m. Monday, September 8, in the waters off Ayala village, Zamboanga City. The distress call was received at around 12:05 a.m.

Pestañas said the 12 rescued passengers are all residents of Mampang and Baliwasan villages, Zamboanga City.

He said the passengers, who were heading to Zamboanga City from Tabuan Lasa, Basilan, were rescued after their motorboat drifted at sea and ran aground in shallow waters off Ayala village. Investigation showed that the boat’s propeller shaft broke down due to big waves as they were nearing Zamboanga City.

The Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa) said Monday, September 8, that partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rain showers or thunderstorms will prevail over Zamboanga Peninsula, Basilan, Sulu, and Tawi-Tawi due to easterlies. Possible flash floods or landslides may occur during severe thunderstorms.

The rescued individuals were brought to the Regional Maritime Unit-9 headquarters in Baliwasan village, Zamboanga City, and turned over to the City Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office for immediate medical attention and appropriate assistance. (SunStar Zamboanga)