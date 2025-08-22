120 Zamboanga City workers undergo multi-generational workforce training

SOME 120 Zamboanga City Government workers underwent a two-day mentoring activity initiated by the City Human Resource Management Office (CHRMO) aimed at effectively navigating a diverse and multi-generational workplace.

Dubbed “Mentoring across Generations: Multi-Generational Workforce Training,” the activity gathered two batches of 120 employees, including those in supervisory positions and rank-and-file staff from 22 different city departments.

The City Hall Information Office said the mentoring activity was held Wednesday, August 20, and Friday, August 22.

The initiative sought to equip City Government employees with the tools and knowledge necessary to navigate a diverse, multi-generational workforce, which includes Baby Boomers, Generation X, Millennials, and Gen Z.

The core objective was to cultivate mutual respect, understanding, and unity across generations while harnessing their unique perspectives to improve public service delivery.

Mayor Khymer Olaso highlighted the significance of the training, sharing personal experiences that reflect the value of understanding and embracing generational diversity in enhancing public service quality.

Participants actively shared insights on topics such as communication, working styles, and leadership.

Personnel Officers Association of the Philippines (POAP) Vice President Dr. Raymundo Arcega served as the resource speaker and facilitator of the sessions. (SunStar Zamboanga)